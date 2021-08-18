Macksville Country Club Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Brunsdon family sponsored Saturday ‘s stableford held in conjunction with the third round of the Club championships.

Stableford winner was John Fortescue with a net 68 off a 12 handicap.

Runner up was Mick Manning with Steve Ash second runner up.

Subject to Covid restrictions, the final round of the Club championships will be played on 21 August.

While we don’t have a Club champion until after four rounds Allan Clarke is poised for another title.

The nett event sees Max Graham just one stroke ahead of Mick Manning and Allan a further shot back.

With these three playing together in the final round it will be a test of nerves.

The B grade (handicaps 13 to 19) has Geoff Gore and Shane Langley only one shot back from Mick O’Brien with Max Ward on their heels.

The C grade (handicap 20 +) has Greg Zirkler, Jim Katsoolas and Noel Austin all square in the gross event.

This tussle will be worth watching as one stray shot or putt could make the difference between being on the championship board or coming back next year.

Net leaders are Neil Cunneen, the old fox Brian King and Greg Everitt.

By Max TURNER