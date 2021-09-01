Macksville Country Club Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH the Clubhouse closed because of COVID, thanks to Gary Clarke and Dave Poole using their technicians skills the Tony and Susan Adams sponsored single stableford was able to be played with over 50 playing in groups of two.

After two weeks with no golf there were some good scores.

Nine players had net sub par rounds.

Allan Clarke playing off scratch (0 handicap) had a two under par 70 and Mike Simpson playing off 3 parred the course to beat Allan by a shot.

Second runner up was junior Gus Single whose game is rapidly improving.

His big hitting and some putting practice will see him challenging top players before long.

Saturday 4 September will see the final round of the Club championships.

Because of Covid restrictions presentations will have to be deferred.

Going into the final round Allan Clarke has a big lead in the A grade gross with Max Graham and Mick Manning shading him in the net.

The B grade looks to be between Mike O’Brien and Jeff Gore with the C grade having Greg Zirkler, Jim Katsoolas and Noel Austin all tied up.

By Max TURNER