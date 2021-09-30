Macksville Country Club Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SATURDAY was another great day for the single Stableford sponsored by Macksville Automotive Services, with 60 teeing off.

After being one off the money last week David Maloney continues his good form to win this week’s event with a net 42.

With a net 41 last week he should be losing shots off his handicap.

Mick Manning’s one over par round for a net 41 earned him the runner up.

Mick told me his game included a wipe (no score) on the fourth and four birdies.

That’s a score most of us only dream about.

Second runner up was one of our senior members Graham Vincent, who is still fit enough to walk the course with his group of early starters.

The mid week competition was won by Jeff Gore, who left his form at home on Saturday.

On Tuesday the ladies finished with three tied after 18 holes, Carmel Fruedenstein, Desma Hughes and Lorraine King.

Carmel who won on a countback says it’s that long, the last time she won she might still have been a teenager.

Gary again asks that players please book playing times for Saturday competitions.

South Africa’s loss is Macksville’s gain – Roy Rudner confidently putting on the third green with Steve Ash and Brian King admiring his style.

The cream always comes to the top.

By Max TURNER