Macksville Country Club Golf

SATURDAY’S stroke event, sponsored by Macksville’s Betta Electrical, saw some of the best scores of the year.

20 of the 52 players equalled par 72 or better, suggesting either the course is playing easier or skills are improving.

Max Ward, playing off a 15 handicap, parred the back nine to come in with a net eight under par 64.

Although Steve Hosking also had a net 64, Max won the monthly medal on a countback.

The Spoon which goes to the best gross score of the day saw Mick Manning with 76 “off the stick”, two ahead of Matt Ward.

After running a bit hot and cold over the last few weeks, Jeff Gore won the mid week competition and then came in A grade winner on Saturday with Max Ward taking B grade and Dale Bunton winning C grade.

Straight shooters (nearest the pins) were Matt Ward on two holes, Brodie Bartlett, Paul Donges, Dale Bunton and Ted Single, who’s trying to show up his grandson Gus.

Lorraine King (wife of the “old fox” Brian) won the ladies Stableford with 39 points.

Runner up was Helen Ferraro who beat Jo Montague on a countback.

By Max TURNER