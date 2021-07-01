Macksville Country Club Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Tony Adams sponsored three club ‘chook run’ event has been played and won by Rob Marshall.

First runner up was Mick O’Brien with Tony Adams coming in second runner up.

Straight shooter Max Graham won both nearest the pins.

Only us oldies would remember that the winners prize used to be a frozen chook (chicken)

Saturday was a single stableford sponsored by Webb’s BP.

Winner was Brad Fortescue with Steve Ellis runner up.

Nearest the pins were Brad 40 in A grade, no straight shooters in B’s and C Spear in C grade.

Extra nearest the pins Jake Simpson, Don Forrester and Shane O’Neill.

By Max TURNER