Macksville Country Club Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SATURDAY was another great day at the Macksville Country Club for the Bowra Hotel sponsored stableford.

With a field of 58 visitors, Patrick Rose from Coffs Harbour snuck in to win from John Summerville who beat Dale Bunton on a count back.

On nearest the pin holes, straight shooters were: A grade Max Graham and Jake Fuller, B grade Phil Bambury and Dale Bunton with Hannah Bradshaw winning both C grade holes.

A semi final of Tony Henshaw’s ‘Let’s Get Plastered’ annual pairs saw Max Graham and Steve Ellis beat father and son team Phil and Mike Manning.

The final of Trimble’s Furniture One singles event saw Gary Clarke beat his good mate Tony Henshaw.

The midweek competition was won by Murray Spear.

Both Murray and his regular playing partner Dale Bunton have been so consistent lately they’re bound to be losing shots off their handicap.

Desma Hughes was all smiles after her win in the ladies competition.

While mentioning the ladies a special thanks must go to Carmel Fruedenstein for the hours of voluntary work she does in the Club.

Gary asks players to put aside Sunday 5/12/21 for the Club’s open day.

By MAX TURNER