Macksville Country Club Golf

SATURDAY’S Ambrose golf event at Macksville Country Golf Club was sponsored by Binalong Clothing’s Amy Urquhart, and despite COVID restrictions, 84 turned up to show their skills (or lack thereof).

Amy’s dad Gary (better known as Mingo), now retired, has been a generous sponsor of this event for many years.

This is a game where a bad shot can be rescued by a playing partner, which results in some good scores.

For example, despite sore shoulders from carrying his partners, Matt Ward twice made the par five seventh green in two.

Matt advised one of his playing partners to make a great putt (or fluked it) for an eagle first time around and then two- putted for a birdie in the second round.

Their overall score saw them finish runner up, point 4 of a shot behind Luke Laverty’s team including Max Ward and Allan Clarke.

Nearest the pins went to A grade Karl Cooper and Gary Clarke, B grade Tony Adams and Phil Bambury and C grade had only one straight shooter, Shane Spear .

Longest drivers for the grades were Max Graham, Liam Fuller and Jesse O’Grady.

Rain washed out ladies’ golf on Tuesday, but the Saturday golfers owe a special thanks to Carmel Freudenstein for her voluntary work in the bar when other staff were unavailable because of personal commitments and COVID restrictions.

Saturday’s event is Alliance Pest Control sponsored single Stableford.

By Max TURNER