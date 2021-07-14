Macksville Country Club Golf Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ALTHOUGH the weather was fine, the course was wet and the wind was up for the David Pickvance Auto Salon sponsored single stableford.

A good turnout saw Geoff O’Grady come in the winner with 36 points.

Dale Bunton has been playing consistently to finish runner-up with 35.

So consistent is he that he is still alive in the Trimble Furniture One singles and Tony Henshaw “Let’s Get Plastered ” pairs knock-outs coming to the finals of each.

Ross missed having to settle for a par.

Had Ross sunk the putt he’d have been in a count back with Dale for the runner’s up prize.

By Max TURNER