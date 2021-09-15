Macksville Country Club Golf Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SATURDAY was a single stableford sponsored by Patrick Ward Pharmacy and won by Jeff Gore with net 6 under par 42 points.

One week earlier would have won him the B grade championship.

Steve Hunt who regularly makes the trek from Scotts Head with his mates was runner up with evergreen Brian King second runner up .

The mid week competition was won by Desma Hughes.

While all the glory in the championships went to Allan Clarke the most challenging was the C grade (20+ handicappers ).

After 70 holes Jim Katsoolas was in what looked to be a winning position.

Unfortunately a wayward shot on the 71st hole saw him come back to the field.

On the 72nd and last hole Noel Austin, Jim Katsoolas, Neil Cunneen and Greg Zirkler were all square.

Noel prevailed, winning with the other three all one shot back.

Neil was runner up on a count back.

By Max TURNER