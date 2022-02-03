Macksville Country Club Golf Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SINCE 1988, Bernard Laverty Funerals have been sponsoring this popular three person Ambrose event.

Following the death of Bernard Laverty, who was heavily involved in the Macksville community, David and Melissa Walker, who now own the business, have obviously recognised Bernard’s contribution to the town and have continued the sponsorship over the years as a memorial to Bernard.

With 102 starters (the best for a long time) it was taken out by three juniors, Ben Ennis, Coen Welsh and Gus Single.

Runners up were Dale Bunton, Murray Spear and Grant Collison with Troy Grace, Lucas Grace and Des Fisher second runners-up.

Straight shooters were Max Ward (A) Brian Brabant (B) and Glen Edwards (C).

Thanks to Rhonda McAuliffe and Allan Clarke’s junior coaching program there are some good juniors coming along.

With Garry Clarke’s impetus it is hoped some professional coaching can be arranged for the younger brigade.

The Mid Week competition saw a good roll up with Dale Bunton coming in ahead of Brad Southan.

Golf committee asks for all cards to have two signatures please.

By Max TURNER