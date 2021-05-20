Macksville Country Club Golf Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WEEKLY golf report from the Macksville Country Club.

May 15 saw DWK’s Lisa and Mick sponsoring a single stabled event.

Once again heavy rain during the week saw the course very wet under foot.

Winner on the day was Allan Clarke who obviously enjoyed his time with his playing companions to win the day.

Darren Pike was the Runner Up on the day.

Nearest the pin shots on the 4/13h holes went to: A Grade- Max Graham, B Grade- Steve Hunt and no C Grader hit the target.

Other nearest the pins went to: A Grade- Liana’s Fuller, B Grade- No One and Michael Trisely won the C Grade.

Ball comp went back to Michael Simpson.

Next week’s event is a single stableford sponsored by the Macksville Hotel.

By Geoffrey O’GRADY