Macksville Country Club Ladies Bowls

MACKSVILLE ladies bowlers have been busy the first half the year completing all our championship games culminating in the final of the Consistency played on 13 July.

We also hosted a successful Gala Day and a number of our players have played away at different clubs for their carnivals and Gala days.

It was a bit of a juggling act at times fitting it in with the rainy weather.

The results of the Championship games are:

Singles (played in February) Winner: Janet Poletti and Karen Liddell in a very close game 25-24.

Then in the pairs (March) final these two girls teamed up together to take out the title.

The triples’ winners ( April) were Thelma Scott, Kaye Wood and Gail Griffiths, while the Fours Championship (in May) went to Thelma Scott, Kaye Wood, Gail Griffiths and Carol Turner.

Last Week the Consistency final was played between Carol Turner and Kaye Wood.

It was a very well contested game with Carol having a strong finish to take out the game. Well done to all our Championship winners.

Our bowlers are now preparing for the up and coming pennants season playing in grade three.

We also hosted a ‘come and try day’ last week and it was great to see some new ladies turn up to give the fantastic game of bowls a go.

We would be pleased to hear from interested players, new or old to come and join us on Wednesday mornings starting at 9am.

By Ruth FLARRETY