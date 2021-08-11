Macksville Country Club Men’s Bowls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FINAL of the Macksville Country Clubs Minor Singles was played today on a superb Mid North Coast day between Peter ‘Foxy’ Fox and Peter ‘Nobby’ Carlow both relatively new bowlers, a great crowd was on hand to watch.

After trailing for the first fifteen ends Foxy strung together eleven straight ends for a convincing but hard fought win 31-14, well played by both it was a cracker game.

Well marked by our new VP Robert ‘Bullant’ Antcliff.

By Mark COLEMAN