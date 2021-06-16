Macksville Country Club Men’s Bowls Report

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BOWLERS obviously enjoyed the two day bowls carnival at Macksville with twenty four teams taking part.

Doug Smith has reported for the Macksville Country Club Men’s Bowls; Over Saturday and Sunday the Nambucca Valley two Bowl triples was held at the Country Club this event was organised and run by Nambucca Heads Men’s Bowls and Macksville Men’s Bowls.

Entries were received from Adamstown, South West Rocks and Kempsey RSL to Urunga.

Play was over two days in good weather and the bowlers enjoyed the very good greens and conditions.

The results are as follows, winners G Riddell, C Brownlie and R Riddell from Nambucca Heads second D Jeffrey, M King and A Low from Stuarts Point third B Foster, J Wright and S Russ from Urunga fourth A Choggs, B Sinnott and J Shearum from Urunga the Bradman prize went to G Towner, K Hickey and B Nunn from Macksville.

Bowls this week at the Macksville Country Club, Wednesday morning 9am.

For the women, call the club or come along, Thursday is Men’s social bowls names in by 12.30pm for 1.00pm start, Saturday there is a Barefoot Bowls Day arranged names in by 12.30 for play at 1.00pm.

It’s great when clubs can work together as they have on this occasion.

By Max TURNER