Macksville Country Club raising money for children in the Nambucca Valley battling cancer

THE Macksville Country Club are holding a special event on Saturday July 31.

The club will be hosting ‘A Very Merry Christmas in July’, in honour of the children in the Nambucca Valley battling cancer.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to the children and their families.

The fundraiser will begin at 6:00pm on Saturday July 31.

Tickets cost $45.00 and this will have you musically enchanted by the angelic voice of Ange Dierkx, and your taste buds tantalised by the amazing three course cuisine made by local chef Gerard.

“It is great to have our kitchen up and running,” Desma Hughes from the Macksville Country Club said.

“We are now doing special functions at the Club and are very pleased to announce the kitchen is now open with a delicious new menu on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.”

It is time to dust off the tinsel and bright Christmas clothes in aid of a good cause.

This is one event not to be missed.

You can purchase your tickets at the Macksville Country Club.

Please bring a gift to put under the Christmas tree that will be taken to those children in need, in hope of brightening their day.

For more information please contact The Macksville Country Club on 65681400.

By Tamara MCWILLIAM