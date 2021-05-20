Macksville Cycling Club’s annual Ride Around The River to return in 2021

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOLLOWING its postponement in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Macksville Cycle Club’s annual Ride Around The River (RATR) is set for a big return in 2021.

For the past six years the RTAR has become a welcome fixture on the regional cycling calendar, being the only event of its type on the Mid North Coast.

“The ride this year is scheduled for 19 September and we are hoping that the large numbers of riders attracted to this event in past year will be back to enjoy the challenging cycling of the Nambucca Valley,” said Peter Joyce, President of the Macksville Cycle Club.

The RTAR isn’t the only exciting event on the Cycle Club calendar in 2021.

Over the past couple of years there has been an explosion in the popularity of riding bikes on dirt/gravel roads.

This gravel riding encouraged the Macksville Cycle Club to organize a ‘gravel’ cycling event called the Dirty Bluff, which took place on the roads around Eungai and Tamban on Sunday 2 May 2021.

Although the weather forecast wasn’t ideal for cycling, a group of 70 riders took on the first Dirty Buff.

The overnight rain kept the dust down and the roads hard packed.

“The quickest riders on the day for the premier 50km route were Kerrod Parker of Coffs Harbour in a time of 1.38.20, the quickest local being Greg Cadecott at 1.44.18, second across the finish,” said Mr Joyce.

“While the women’s field was not as large the riding was pretty competitive with Kerry Westwood of Coffs Harbour coming home first in 2.21.18 just ahead of the first local Virginia Joyce with a time of 2.22.20.”

Riders from all walks enjoyed the ride, several families took on the challenge along with a pair of adaptive cyclists with their off road hand cycles.

Riders travelling as far afield as Sydney joining the ride, the first event of its type in the region.

“Rider feedback was overwhelmingly positive so the Macksville CC are looking forward to next years edition!” said Mr Joyce.

“A big shout out to the Eungai and Tamban community for making the ride feel welcome in their area.”

Macksville Cycle Club has recently welcomed ongoing sponsorship from bcu, who have supported the Ride Around The River community bike ride since its inception.

“The Macksville Cycle Club is especially excited to have the ongoing support from bcu, which will give the club the opportunity to develop new events and ways people can engage with cycling in the Nambucca community,” said Mr Joyce.

More information about the Race Around The River’ can be found at https://macksvillecycle.com.au/ratr/ or https://www.facebook.com/cycleratr.

The MCC also organizes race meetings most weeks of the year, have a look at the clubs Facebook page or website for more information at https://www.facebook.com/macksvilleacc.