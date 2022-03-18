Macksville High School pupil wins Lions Club Regional Finals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CHARLOTTE Vinen from Macksville High School, supported by Macksville Lions Club, has won the Mid North Coast Regional Final in the Lions Club Youth of the Year contest.

Maya Farmer from Toormina High School, supported by Bonville-Sawtell Lions Club, won the public speaking section of the competition.

Rohan Shelton from Nambucca Valley Christian Community School, supported by Nambucca Lions Club, was the third contestant winning through to the Regional Finals.

The Lions Club Youth of the Year contest recognises the achievements of young people in Australian communities in education, sports, community service and public speaking.

Youth initially compete at a local Lions Club.

The overall winner then proceeds to the Regional Final.

This year the Urunga Lions Club hosted the Regional Final with the three contestants: Charlotte, Maya and Rohan.

Chief judge Michael Trist congratulated local Lions clubs for their recognition of some of the district’s outstanding young citizens, and for giving them a platform to showcase their leadership skills.

“It was a privilege for the judges to interact with such positive and accomplished young people,” Michael told News Of The Area.

“We were very impressed with their desire to make a difference at a local level and beyond.

“They are great role models in their schools and communities, and events like this will develop their ability to promote their ideas into the future.”

Charlotte will go on to the Youth of the Year District Finals in Gunnedah on 26 March.

Maya will progress to District Finals in the public speaking section.

By Andrea FERRARI