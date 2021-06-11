Macksville Lions recognised for their service to the community

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO long serving Macksville Lions’ Club members have been honoured at a Lions formal dinner at the Macksville Ex-Service Club.

The dinner was attended by Lions Club members from Lions’ District 201N1.

The district covers a large area in NSW from Yamba on the coast, west to Wee Waa and south to Nabiac.

The awards were presented by Lions’ District Governor Kevin Thornton and the evening was part of a weekend of management meetings held by Lions.

The visitors were able to visit and enjoy local attractions, including Perry’s Lemon Myrtle Farm and the Pub With No Beer.

Lion Brian Hemsworth received a James D Richardson Honour Award for his many years co-ordinating the Lions’ Youth of the Year program in the 201N1 Lions’ District.

The award is named after James (Jim) D Richardson BEM (1910-1987).

Jim Richardson was one of the most beloved and respected members of Lions in the formative years of the Association in Australia and in 1958 was the first Australian to serve on the Lions’ International Board.

Lion Lorraine Hemsworth’s service was also recognised with a Helen Keller Award for her years of service on the District Cabinet as the Secretary and Assistant Secretary.

Lorraine has also held lead roles in the Lions’ Youth Exchange Program which facilitates young Australians travelling overseas for up to four weeks and for overseas youth being hosted by Australian families for a similar period.

The Helen Keller Award is presented by the Australian Lions Hearing Dogs foundation (AHDF) and recognises those who have greatly contributed to the organisation over a number of years.

At the dinner the Macksville President Lion Cathie Vine, presented a cheque for $1000 to the AHDF, the profits of raffles run over the Christmas period at Scotts Head.

Since 1980 the AHDF has provided over 600 assistance dogs to hearing impaired Australians and the program has now been extended to provide diabetes alert dogs.

Brian and Lorraine Hemsworth have hosted dozens of youths from many countries through the youth exchange program.

They have both served as the Macksville Lions Club President as well as holding other roles at club level.

The couple are also long serving employees of the Nambucca Shire Council and it was fitting that Mayor Rhonda Hoban OAM, was the guest of honour at the dinner and witnessed the presentations.

Mayor Hoban is a staunch supporter of the four Lions Clubs in the Nambucca Local Government Area, and she welcomed the visitors to the Valley and gave an excellent keynote address to the dinner.

The Macksville Ex-Service Club showcased the excellent cuisine available in the region and the Lions returned to their home clubs full of praise about the dinner and their time in the valley.