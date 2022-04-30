Macksville Memoir Writers present anthology to Macksville Library

0 SHARES Share Tweet

REPRESENTATIVES of the Macksville Memoir Writers presented their first anthology of stories, called ‘Reflections: Living, Loving and Leaving’, to Macksville Library recently in appreciation for their hosting of the group for its monthly meetings.

“We meet on the third Wednesday of every month at the Macksville Library from 9.30 to 12 noon,” said Robin Hammond, Macksville Memoir Writers.

“We are a small, friendly group and members are available for help with writing skills for those unsure of their abilities.

“We are presently working on our next anthology.”

If you are interested in writing your family story or even just a few family-oriented tales for your own amusement, head along to a meeting or call Robin on 0432 024 823 to make enquiries.