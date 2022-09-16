Macksville Men’s Bowls

G’DAY Bowlers.

As we missed the cut off time last week, this week’s news is a combination of the last couple of weeks from the greens.

Social Bowls:

The last two Thursdays have seen fine weather and good greens, with a fair turnout of bowlers on both days, winners on 1 September being the team of: Joe Welsh, Cliff Yager and Tony Griebert, with the biggest margin.

On Thursday 8 September, we played in the morning with a 9:30am start, as the greens were booked out by the Nambucca Shire Council (picnic day), I believe a good afternoon was had by them all.

Getting back to the morning game the winners with a win and the most ends were: Ida Down, Garry Towner and Jye MacCauliffe, congratulations to these players.

On the 22 October, we are hosting a group from Iluka Bowling Club.

We require 20 plus players, both ladies and Gents to play against them, sheet is on the board, put your name down and come along.

Recently our RSL Bowlers travelled to Grafton RSL, for a great day of bowls, a great day was enjoyed by all (some even coming away with a prize, even if it was for the biggest losing margin of the morning and perhaps the day- Slippery Synthetic greens).

Club Championships:

Minor Singles: draw is on the board, please arrange your game and marker.

Major Singles: play is underway with the young guns of A. Shearer, P. Fox and P. Brennan advancing to the next round.

After play on Sunday 11 they were joined by Michael McMahon, Ken Ainsworth, Bluey Garner and Russ Wallace, some close games and good Bowls being played.

Pennants:

The Pennant season is well underway, the first half completed.

The first game of the second round was washed out and there was no play this weekend.

Next Saturday we host South West Rocks, we are currently leading by a slight margin with two games and maybe the washed out game (if it has a bearing on the result) check the board to see if you are down to play.

Keep up the good work boys and bring it home.

By Mark COLEMAN