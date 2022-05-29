Macksville music fundraiser raises $2831 for Coraki flood victim

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN the recent wake of the North Coast floods, our great Aussie spirit has been out front when it comes to helping our mates in need.

Mid North Coast musician, the exceptionally talented Heather Rose, has taken that spirit to the next level coming up with a very special way to help.

Heather knew older women of a certain age were the highest growing homeless population in the country, and decided one woman who had lost everything in the floods would be the recipient of any funds raised.

And the two-hour feast of music called ‘Women for Women of the Big Wet’ was born, with the event taking place at the Music Station Macksville on May 1.

News Of The Area spoke to Heather Rose, who said, “I really wanted to help someone with music.

“I put my ideas out there and most people I contacted said yes they’d help, and off we went.”

After contacting a Coraki pharmacy, she found Tilly (name changed), a woman who had lost everything to the devastation of the recent flooding.

Before the doors even opened the event had raised $1600.00 from all over Australia.

“We received raffle donations from all over Australia,” Heather said.

“I was blown away by the response, we even had people coming up in the street to make donations,” said Heather.

The event raised a total of $2831.20 with 100 percent going to Tilly.

“The best thing was, after talking with Tilly, the money was transferred to her account and could be used by her instantly.”

Heather would like to thank all those who attended, bought raffle tickets, and made donations.

“Thank you to Rob Torelli who kindly offered his venue free at The Music Station Macksville, doing sound and lights with lots of fiddly behind the scenes things.

“Thanks to the very generous Nambucca Valley businesses who opened their hearts and donated prizes for the raffles

“A big thank you to the Wild Women of Anywhere Beach, Clair, our ten-year-old concertina player, and Karin Braidwood, classical guitarist.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved.

“Tilly was very humble to receive something after losing everything.

“I love helping people through and with music,” said Heather.

By Karen GRIBBIN