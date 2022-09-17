Macksville Scotts Head SLSC – New Members Welcome

A DAY at the beach with your family is arguably the most Aussie way we can spend our time.

Although we love our beaches, we know that conditions in the surf can be unpredictable and we must take care and must also keep an eye on each other.



We are fortunate in this country to have Surf Life Savers on our popular beaches during holiday times to help out if we get into trouble in the surf.

Surf Life Saving Clubs on the Mid North Coast rely on volunteers to train and act as Surf Life Savers and on Sunday 18 September 2022 the Macksville Scotts Head SLSC will be holding an Open Day at Scotts Head with a view to attract new members.

Macksville Scotts Head SLSC Club Captain, Eric Graham, told News Of The Area, “Our Open Day is aimed at recruiting new members of all ages to our Surf Life Saving Club.

“If there is anyone out there who might like to achieve their Bronze Medal we have instructors available and we have a strong Surf Boat team that would love new members.”

The Macksville Scotts Head SLSC Junior Activities Coordinator, Dereck Patton, told News Of The Area, “We would love to see kids come along to the Open Day who might be interested in becoming Nippers.

“Nippers is all about having fun and gaining confidence in the water with the competitive aspects not coming in until they reach the under 12s”.

The Macksville Scotts Head SLSC Open Day kicks off at 10am on Sunday 18 September and goes through until 12pm.

Visitors will see displays of SLS equipment, talk to Lifesavers about their role and about Nippers, there will also be a sausage sizzle with interested people able to sign up as members on the day.