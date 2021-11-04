Macksville Sea Eagles appoint key positions for 2022 season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON the back of a strong showing in 2021 and boosted by the recent signing of NRL legend Greg Inglis, the Macksville and District Sea Eagles Rugby League Club are laying the foundations for an even better 2022.

Eagles members ‘swooped’ to the Clubhouse at Allan Gillett Oval on Tuesday October 26 for the Club’s AGM.

“First item on the agenda was the election of office bearers for season 2022, and we are pleased to report Dean Hillery was once again chosen as our president.

“Congratulations Dean,” said Committee Member Terry Richardson.

The formation of the Executive Committee was completed by the appointment of Darren Hoffman as Vice President, Tracey Spear as Treasurer and Marcia Hillery as Secretary.

In addition to the Executive, eight members were elected to the General Committee.

These were Simon Dent, Karl Spear, Todd Bartlett, Bernie Spear, Matt Baker, Luke Shields, Luke Bateman and Terry Richardson.

“It is good to welcome some new faces onto the committee, which gives us a nice blend of experience and long time loyalty with fresh blood and ideas,” said Terry.

“2022 is certainly looking good for the Club.”