Macksville Sea Eagles Stay Top in Tooheys New Group 2 Under 18s competition

THE Macksville Sea Eagles Under 18s went down 22-18 to the Sawtell Panthers last Thursday night, but remain on top of the Tooheys New Group 2 competition with two rounds to go.

The first and second placed teams were locked at 18-18 until the final minutes when Panthers hooker Grady Spokes played the ball out wide for Hamish Cap to score in the corner.

If positions remain unchanged over the final games of the season, the Sea Eagles will face the Panthers in the major semi final for the fifth time this season.

Panthers coach Peter Barrett applauded the great rivalry between the two teams who have both beaten each other twice.

“There was a great atmosphere at our home ground and the young blokes showed great commitment.

“I am very proud of them and hopefully we can move on.

“There’s been a great rivalry between the Panthers in second spot and Macksville in first position, we’ve played each other four times and we’ve won two and Macksville have won two and there’s never been more than six points between the two teams in any of the matches, it’s a great rivalry,” said Peter.

By David WIGLEY