Macksville Stingers enjoy football and development at North Coast Football

THE Macksville Stingers under 13s played the Northern Storm in the North Coast Football competition last Saturday.

It’s been a tough start for the under 13s Stingers who are seeking their first win, but their spirits remain high as they keep improving under the watchful eye of coach Paul Rogers.

“The floods have made it difficult and we have a team of mixed age groups, so we are still looking for our first win.

“The team is getting better every week and they are enjoying their football, everyone is having fun and developing their game which is what it’s all about.

“The game was played in good spirit and I’m really proud of the team’s effort on Saturday.

“The Macksville under 15s are having a good run at the moment, they beat Nambucca 6-0 at the weekend and are going strong,” said Paul.

The rainfall has wreaked havoc across sporting clubs in the region and North Coast Football released a weather statement to put this year’s extraordinary rainfall into perspective.

“The average annual rainfall for Coffs Harbour is approximately 1,700 mm.

“Today – four months and 12 days into the year, we’re just 100 mm below that!

“The average annual rainfall for Grafton is approximately 1,000 mm.

“Today – four months and 12 days into the year, we’re just 100 mm below that!

“For the record, Coffs Harbour has had nearly 1,600 mm of rain until yesterday (just eleven days of May) from the start of the year.

“Grafton, in the same period, has had approximately 900 mm of rain in the same period.

“Put another way: we’ve had 92 per cent of our average annual rainfall in 36 per cent of the year,” North Coast Football posted to social media.

The Macksville Stingers senior men’s team have recorded two wins and two losses so far and are currently sitting mid-table in the men’s third division, their next match is at Bellingen on Saturday 22 May against the Bats at 1pm.

By David WIGLEY