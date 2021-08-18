Macksville Stingers under 11s celebrate end to successful season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Macksville Stingers were in high spirits last Saturday as the community football season drew to a close for the under 11s non-competitive age groups.

Macksville’s under 11s coach Dylan Creaser reflected on a season of personal growth from the juniors.

“It’s been a great season for my U11s.

“We might not have won lots of games, but the kids have had loads of fun.

“To see the development in the team and personal growth in the kids is really fantastic, we have lots of new players learning and making new friends.

“Whilst I look forward to a few weekends off, by next season myself, the club and the kids will be chomping at the bit to get back into it, thanks to all of the parents for their time and support,” said Dylan.

Despite the challenges, Club President Gayle Murray branded 2021 as a great season with record registrations for the football club.

“Another great season for Macksville Soccer Club has nearly come to an end, which is awesome considering the problems at the start with fields out of play due to the floods and now at the end with the COVID lockdown.

“We had our largest number of registrations ever and hope to build on that for next year.

“Each Saturday our home games were full of fun, ups and downs but always lots of energy, we had large numbers of parents and other spectators, not only for the Juniors but the Seniors as well, not to mention heaps of volunteers to help run everything, the club atmosphere was excellent all season,” said Gayle.

The Macksville Stingers have players in all age groups ranging from 5-years-old and upwards where the common denominator is having fun.

“The Mini Roos aged 5 to 7 years showed up with great enthusiasm every Saturday, as well as Tuesday training.

“Our junior non-competitive teams really enjoyed their season, the 10s and 11s struggled at times but enjoyed their battles on the field and improved each week, the 8s and 9s had fun every week with excellent play and great results.

“This year we had four competitive teams, the 13s team was a mix of 12 and 13-year-old players, many of them first time players, they had a hard season against some very experienced teams but they had fun which is the main thing and improved throughout the season.

“Our senior women’s team struggled with injuries and numbers but their spirit is amazing, they also had fun and improved each week.

“Our 15s and senior men’s teams both had successful seasons and have both made it to the semi-finals.

“However with the statewide lockdown the next few weeks are a mystery but we hope that things will resolve so they can both proceed.

“Can’t wait for next year,” enthused Gayle.

By David WIGLEY