Macksville’s Celeste Cameron nominated as Finalist for Referee of the Year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CELESTE Cameron from Macksville Soccer Club was named a finalist for referee of the year by Northern NSW Female Football Week.

Celeste grew up around the Macksville Soccer Club, starting off in the junior ranks and then progressing to the women’s senior team where she plays on the right wing for the Stingers.

Due to a lack of match officials in the region, Celeste decided to do something about it and hasn’t looked back since.

“I began refereeing in 2018 because we rarely had referees for the senior games in Macksville so my sister and I did the course and started running lines.

“In 2019 I went to the Talented Officials Program (TOP) and met a lot of high level female referees.

“This inspired me to continue and excel with refereeing, as there were very rarely any other female referees in North Coast Football.

“This year, I was invited to participate in the Youth Referee Academy, which then led to officiating in the Women’s State Cup in Newcastle.

“When I heard I was a finalist for Female Football Week’s Referee of the Year I was very surprised.

“Since talking to and officiating with such high level and talented female referees, I was honoured to be nominated with these women.

“I love playing soccer, as it’s a great way to keep fit and have fun, refereeing is a good challenge, and brings great opportunities,” said Celeste.

The Macksville Stingers travel up to Corindi on Saturday 24 July to play the Breakers with a 1pm kick off.

By David WIGLEY