Macksville’s mystery millionaire: Unknown Lotto winner yet to claim $1 million win

THE hunt is on for a Macksville resident or visitor who won $1 million in Saturday Lotto and is yet to discover their life-changing division one win.

The mystery player was one of seven who took home division one in Saturday Lotto draw 4293, drawn Saturday, 10 September 2022.



Since the winning ticket is unregistered, officials from The Lott have no way of contacting the winner to inform them of their win and must wait for the winner to come forward.

The winning entry was purchased at Macksville Newsagency, 11 Wallace Street, Macksville.

Macksville Newsagency owners Shirley and Joe Welsh said they were on the hunt for their mystery division one winner and hoped they’d soon discover the surprising news.

“It’s great to see a division one win land in Macksville – it gives the town a little boost!” they said.

“Our most recent division one win was back in 2016, so it was time for us to sell another big win!

“Congratulations to our division one winner and we hope they check their entry at our outlet soon.”

The Lott spokesperson Francesca Figliano urged all Macksville lottery players who purchased a ticket into the Saturday Lotto draw to check their tickets as soon as possible.

“I’m looking forward to sharing the news with Macksville’s mystery millionaire. I’m sure it’s going to be life-altering news.

“If you had an entry in the Saturday Lotto draw, be sure to check your ticket, and you could be making plans with one million dollars!

“If you discover you’re holding the winning ticket, contact The Lott on 131 868 to begin claiming your prize.”

The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4293 on 10 September 2022 were 31, 45, 2, 11, 8, 32, while the supplementary numbers were 14 and 41.