Macksville’s Wishbone Ceremonies wins Celebrant category in Brides Choice Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA Valley wedding services, from hairdressers to venues, men’s formalwear to photo booths, have excelled in the Mid North Coast Brides Choice Awards 2021.

Macksville-based Wishbone Ceremonies’ founder, Celia Fitzhenry is delighted to have won the Marriage Celebrant category.

Celia told News Of The Area, “My Grandad always said to me when I was growing up that ‘if you find something that you love, you will never have to work a day in your life’.

“On winning the Brides Choice Award this year, I realised that I am doing exactly what he spoke about.

“I assist my couples to create a ceremony that is truly unique to them.

“One that is fresh, fun and very personal.

“I aim to gather, what I call ‘Little Gold Nuggets’ from my couples, that ensure their guests will drop a tear and smile ‘til their cheeks hurt…it’s a whole lot of fun.”

Brides Choice Awards, now in its tenth year, is a customer-voted, recognition organisation which supports and rewards wedding businesses that operate in over thirty Regional Areas of Australia.

“We have over fifty five categories of services a bride, or couple, would consider when they are planning their wedding,” said Bob Bushby, founder of Brides Choice.

It’s a non-member organisation which acknowledges wedding businesses that have excelled and exceeded the expectations of their brides.

Bob’s founding philosophy was, “The best way to acknowledge the best wedding businesses is to ask the brides themselves.

“Brides of Australia vote for those businesses that have extended outside their expectations; it’s an opportunity for them to tell the world about the business, and acknowledges and rewards the businesses’ endeavours,” said Bob.

Newlywed couples eligible to vote are targeted through FaceBook Marketing seeking their support to vote for the TOP5 Wedding Suppliers.

The couples vote from their wedding experience on businesses that they believed went beyond the call of duty on a range of criteria in their delivery to the couples’ Wedding Day.

Other Nambucca Valley winners include the Historic Valla Hall in the Wedding Venue – Community Hall category and Eagles Rest, Valla in the Wedding Venue – Farm category.

By Andrea FERRARI