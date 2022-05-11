Macleay Valley Rangers too strong for Sawtell FC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH the match poised at 2-2 after 45 minutes, Sawtell FC did everything but score and it was the Macleay Valley Rangers who grew stronger to triumph 4-2.

Sawtell enjoyed large periods of possession with their brand of passing football and created many chances peppering the opposition goal and a missed penalty but they couldn’t find the back of the net in the second half.

Sawtell coach Joe Skrtic gave his assessment of the game.

“We played well when in possession and created some good goal-scoring opportunities, however, we could not capitalise on them.

“Macleay also had a strong defence which made it difficult for us to get a shot on goal.

“We ran out of puff in the second half which affected our decision-making and allowed Macleay to get back in the game and take the three points,” he said.

Sawtell’s next match is against the Kempsey Saints on Saturday 14 May with a 3pm kick off in front of their home crowd at Toormina Oval.

By David WIGLEY