Mad Hatters Tea Party fundraiser for the local CanDo Cancer Trust

COME along to A Mad Hatters Tea Party whipped up for the community by the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group (CHCAG) for everyone to have fun while fundraising for CanDo Cancer Trust.

To be held on Sunday 27 March at the Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery, 100 percent of proceeds are going to the Coffs Harbour and Clarence CanDo Cancer Trust.



An initiative of one of the CHCAG’s long-standing members, Mary Abbott, the Mad Hatters Tea Party has been a fixture on the Group’s fundraising calendar for a number of years.

With raffles, prizes for ‘mad hats’, and light refreshments provided, the Tea Party is a fun way to raise funds for a very important and worthwhile cause.

“Cancer touches many people’s lives, in so many ways,” Mary told News Of The Area.

“This is our way of raising both awareness of what the CanDo organisation does, and funds for the continuation of their work.”

The Mad Hatters Tea Party starts at 2pm, with entry by donations, along with the opening of the CHCAG’s ‘Fabulous Fakes’ exhibition.

This exhibition showcases members’ interpretations of the works of other artists.

“It’s quite amazing the depth of talent of our members when it comes to creating their version of a famous painting,” said Sue Roberts, CHCAG President.

“This is one of our most popular exhibitions, with members and visitors alike.”

The exhibition runs until 10 May, open from 10am to 2pm, Monday to Saturday.

Entry to the exhibition is free and all artworks are for sale.

CanDo assists patients and their families attending the North Coast Cancer Institute.

Along with the generous support of the Coffs Coast Freemasons, CanDo was established to ensure funds remain in the local area and be distributed to help those most in need in the local community.

100 percent of funds received are distributed; everyone involved with CanDo offers their time on a voluntary basis.

For more information, visit the CHCAG website or Facebook page, phone Sue Robert on 0421 491 862 or email [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI