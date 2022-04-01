Maddox joins Nigel Tweddle in the Mullet Chop for Motor Neurone Disease

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMENTUM is building for Nigel Tweddle’s mullet chop fundraiser for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

With the chop taking place on Saturday, 2 April at Toormina Hotel, scores of friends, fans and potential foes have bought tickets in a bid to score themselves the scissors to chop Nigel’s marvellous mullet right off.



And now there’s another opportunity to whip off a magnificent mini-mullet.

Maddox Cocks from Sawtell has put his hair up to raise even more money for MND and he has a heartfelt, family reason for doing so.

Maddox told News Of The Area, “I want to do this to get money for research about what my grandma died from so maybe other people might not lose people they love.

“My brother and sisters and my cousins didn’t get to meet her and that makes me sad.”

Maddox’s mum Amelia Golsby-Smith added, “Maddox and our family are so pumped to be welcomed by Nigel to raise awareness and funds for much needed assistance to those with MND and research into the disease.

“This cause is extremely personal to us as my mum passed from MND a couple of weeks before Maddox was born, twelve years ago last week – March 23.

“She was just 46 years old.

“There’s very little that is known about MND except that it’s palliative.

“Imagine being told you are dying.

“Your body is eventually going to suffocate you, and yet still having to try and be strong each day.

“My mum Jenene was so strong and never ever complained, she fought for five long years to stay with us as long as possible.

“She was a very healthy and fit 41-year-old when she was diagnosed.

“Sadly, she has missed our weddings and the births of all of her eight grandchildren.

“She’s missed seeing us graduate from university, buy and sell houses, start businesses, win awards and all of the things parents should get to rejoice in.

“She was a hairdresser and would have loved to be chopping off these mullets.

“Maddox is quite attached to his mullet so doing this is a big thing for him.

“In a beautiful twist of fate Nigel and I share many mutual friends and connections through the footy club and other avenues; we’ve both lost our mums before our kids were born so it’s been really nice to connect with someone to put our resources together to make a difference.

“I’m so grateful that Nigel’s mum Karen and my mum Jenene have probably conspired up there somewhere for us to join forces and try and do some good here together.”

Nigel told News Of The Area, “I feel honoured that Maddox, at age twelve, wants to be a part of this amazing cause.

“I welcome him with open arms.

“Especially as he has experienced the loss of a family member to motor neuron disease.

“He is a great role model for his generation.

“Nothing but respect for the little dude.”

To support both Maddox and Nigel as they raffle off the chance for you to cut off their mullet, go to the Facebook page at https://facebook.com/events/s/mullet-it-go-for-mnd/280118694068530/.

For more information on Motor Neuron Disease visit www.mndnsw.asn.au/about-mnd/what-is-mnd.html.

By Andrea FERRARI