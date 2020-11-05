Made Deadly Music Festival live streamed on the Saltwater Freshwater Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADE Deadly Music Festival this year will feature local Aboriginal performers including two from our local Gumbaynggirr nation.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The event aims to unearth our amazing young Aboriginal talent from the Mid North Coast of NSW.

Made Deadly is a Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance initiative run in partnership with music development organisation, Grow the Music, that ran in 2018 and 2019.

With funding from the NSW Government through Create NSW, the Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance will run a live streamed event in partnership with Grow the Music, Pluto Entertainment and Purfleet Taree Local Aboriginal Land Council.

The Made Deadly live streamed event will be held on Wednesday 11 November from 6pm to 10pm as part of the Purfleet Taree NAIDOC celebrations.

The event will be livestreamed on the Saltwater Freshwater Face Book page.

This year Made Deadly will showcase finalists from the previous two Saltwater Freshwater Festivals in 2019 and 2020, and will also feature Tareik Hart and Richie Jarrett, both Gumbayniggirr men.

News of The Area caught up with Tariek Hart to ask about his upcoming performance.

“On the night I will perform three songs, ‘Little Wing’ as this showcases technical playing on the acoustic guitar, ‘Where will you run to?’ which was written when COVID hit to capture people’s anxiety and was influenced by my favorite band Black Sabbath.

“And lastly I will perform ‘White Water’ written by Skylarr Beek because she was learning to surf and felt good in the white water. “

There will also be special guest appearances by young performers from the Taree area who have been mentored by Uncle Mick Saunders and Jacob Ridgeway.

“With our partners we opened up the stage for young performers from Taree and Chatham High Schools, with 14 young people taking part and a final 6 selected to perform at the live streamed event,” a spokesperson for the Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance said.

“These 6 young finalists will be mentored by Grow the Music with Made Deadly performers Uncle Mick Saunders and Jacob Ridgeway in readiness for the stage.”

By Sandra MOON