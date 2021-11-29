Made with Love Markets: Just in Time for Christmas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHAT better time to shop from local artisans than when global supply chains are delayed due to the pandemic?

Made with Love Markets organiser Alison Paul told News Of The Area that spending your money locally is the best way to support communities affected by fires, floods and COVID-19.



“Our community has endured a lot over the past twenty four months.

“Horrific bushfires, heart breaking floods and a life-changing pandemic,” she said.

“It’s now more important than ever to support local.”

Ms Paul is urging the community this silly season to spend their Christmas dollars with the local artisans.

“Forget online shopping, forget spending your hard-earned money out of town – spend your money here in Coffs.

“Keep your money local,” said Ms Paul.

The upcoming market is on November 28 and has over 130 stalls booked for the Christmas market.

“Spending your Christmas dollars at the market will mean every cent spent goes straight into the pocket of small local businesses.

“From Paper Posies, two high school friends who create bunches of everlasting flowers, to Wood We Create, a local Dad who carves objects from locally sourced wood, through to Takara Too, a Mum who makes stunning pottery and jewellery.

All the money spent at these stalls, and all the others, stays right here on the North Coast,” said Ms Paul.

With a mix of regular stallholders and lots of new ones, the common theme is that everything is handmade or created.

You can find everything from plants, gourmet foods, soaps, candles, upcycled creations, cakes, toys, gorgeous baby and kids clothing, fantastic jewellery, artwork, hair accessories, greeting cards, furniture, toys and much more!

The Made with Love Markets is a registered Covid-safe business, and organisers ask customers to follow social distancing requirements and be patient while browsing.

Visit this Sunday at Level One carpark, Park Beach Plaza.

As per NSW Health regulations, all stallholders are double vaccinated, and any customers also must be double vaccinated.

By Sandra Moon