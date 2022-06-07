‘Magic’ Martin Kelleher strikes four to lead Coffs City United to victory over Macleay rivals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOUR goals from ‘Magic’ Martin Kelleher sunk the Macleay Valley Rangers to consolidate Coffs City United’s lead at the top of the Coastal Premier League last Saturday.

The match was goalless at half-time with both teams having plenty of chances to go ahead but it was the Lions who roared into the second half scoring four unanswered goals.

After months of field closures due to the torrential rain, Kelleher was pleased to play their first match of the season at their home ground in front of a big crowd.

“It was great to be back home at The Den for the first time since August last year,” he said.

“Both teams started pretty well with the first half being end to end at times.

“We made a couple of adjustments at half time and were able to take control and finish off the match.”

The Lions hot form is perfect timing for their sixth round home tie against National Premier League heavyweights Broadmeadow Magic in the Australia Cup.

“We’ve been to this stage a number of times now, however we have always had to travel down to Newcastle,” said Kelleher.

“It’s great Northern NSW Football have made the appropriate change to the rules to allow either team to host the matches at this stage of the competition.

“We are looking forward to hosting Broadmeadow on our home ground and hopefully get a big crowd down to McLean Street on Saturday,” he said.

The Lions kick off against the Magic at 5pm on 11 June on their home turf at McLean Street.

A win against the Magic will put them in the final 64 of the Australia Cup, one win away from the elusive round of 32, where they could draw an A-League team in the next round.

By David WIGLEY