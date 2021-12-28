Mahlah Murphy Crowned Myall Park Croquet Club Champ

0 SHARES Share Tweet

UNCERTAINTY has plagued the community for the past 18 months due to COVID-19 and it appears that there is no end in sight as Omicron cases rise in the region.

However, there is one group that has stoically adhered to the rules and managed to enjoy croquet games even on a spasmodic basis.

Tony Jones, Myall Park Croquet Club, told News Of The Area, “Following all those times, our Vice Captain has dedicated much of her time to recording the results of all competition point scores for the Monday, Wednesday and Saturday players.

“The competition monthly winners have been notified to all members and have finally produced a result for the year.

“Champion for 2021 was Mahlah Murphy with 429 points.

“All members of the club wish to congratulate Mahlah for her achievement and dedication to the club and the game,” he said.

Current advice from Croquet NSW says if players are fully vaccinated, then play is effectively back to normal.

There are no restrictions on playing croquet or social club gatherings after croquet, however unvaccinated people are required to wear masks indoors.

However, Covid cases are increasing rapidly so common sense would suggest that players follow the hygiene rules and use social distancing.

Tony and the committee have reminded members that no member should play if unwell, and all players must follow any advice given by the Department of Health and clean any shared equipment.

“Our Club is now open to visitors who play or wish to learn how to play this great game.”

One on one beginners sessions are run on Thursdays at 9.30am with regular playing days Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 8.45am.

Call Tony on 4913 2866 for more information.

“Myall Park Croquet Club also want to wish all local sporting club members and residents a very Merry Christmas and a healthy, safe and enjoyable 2022.”

By Marian SAMPSON