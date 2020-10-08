Major Oztag Championships Kicking Off In Coffs At End Of The Month

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT was touch and go for a while but it’s been confirmed the Senior State Championships for Oztag will be played in Coffs Harbour.



The competition will be held in a modified format over three days starting on 30 October at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park and Geoff King Motors Oval.

COVID-19 has presented many challenges for sports organisations across the state but tournament director Bill Harrigan said over the past few months OzTag Australia has worked with Coffs Harbour City Council to develop best practice COVID Safe plans for the Senior State Championships.

“We’ve had our fingers crossed this tournament would happen. We were only a week off running the State Championships in March when COVID shut down all sports,” Harrigan said.

“Players had trained hard and invested time and money so we elected to postpone the tournament, not cancel it. To see it back on the calendar is extremely satisfying.

“We’ve worked hard on modifying the tournament and working with Council in producing a Covid -19 Safety Plan that will adhere to the Government’s Public Health Orders and satisfy everyone involved in the tournament. Can’t wait.”

Separate event zones will be created and specific timeframes allocated for the revised format competition.

A morning session and an afternoon session will ensure player numbers are kept well under 500 people per zone on each day of competition.

Dan Heather, Coffs Harbour City Council’s Section Leader for Stadium and Major Events said it was critically important strict COVID-19 procedures were developed.

“We have been particularly impressed with OzTag Australia’s willingness to cooperate and modify the format of their event,” Heather said.

“This all helps safeguard the health of players, supporters, officials and the broader Coffs Coast community.”

By Brad GREENSHIELDS