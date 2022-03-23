Mallabula man’s unique fishing rod collection

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PAUL from Mallabula is a fishing rod tragic and scours the world for unique rods to add to his collection which numbers around 200.

“I just can’t pass fishing rods put out with other junk for council collection,” he said.



“I get hold of them and restore them to their original condition,” he added.

“What really gets me excited are the split cane, bamboo and solid timber rods of yesteryear,” he stated.

“One English fly fishing rod and brass reel I spotted on the internet cost me more in postage than the gear itself.

“It was a very rare find and I was determined to claim it,” he said.

And his favourite rod?

“This has to be an English poacher’s rod.

“It is short and breaks in two so it can be concealed under the poacher’s coat!” he suggested.

When it comes to fibreglass rods, Paul has the lot.

Numerous solid and hollow glass types comprise most of his collection and they represent models made for specific purposes.

Everything from game fishing rods with roller guides to light weight single handed fly rods can be found amongst his collection.

So too can double handed Scottish salmon fishing monsters and the tiny children’s models they find beneath the Christmas tree.

But does he use them to fish?

“I used to,” he said.

“Old age and health issues have taken their toll and I just don’t get out as much as I used to.

“I had a passion for flathead fishing with lures but these days I’ve become a hunter and restorer.

“I am something of a perfectionist and getting the original runners and fittings can be a ‘reel’ challenge’,” he concluded.

By Geoff WALKER