Man charged after cultivation of cannabis plants in Stroud

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A MAN has been charged with drug offences after police located several cannabis plants at a Hunter home last week.

At approximately 8am on Wednesday 2 February 2022, officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended a home in Stroud in relation to an unrelated traffic incident.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Upon arrival, police observed several cannabis plants in a detached shed next to the home.

Officers spoke with a 46-year-old man who gave police consent to conduct a search of the home, where it is alleged police located and seized 39 cannabis plants of varying maturity and approximately 3kg of cannabis leaf.

Following inquiries, a 26-year-old man presented himself to Raymond Terrace Police Station about 3pm the same day, where he was arrested and charged with cultivating prohibited plants and possessing prohibited drugs.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday 7 February 2022.

“This is some great work from our sector police who were following up on routine traffic information and happened to come across this,” Detective Superintendent Chad Gillies of Port Stephens-Hunter Police District said.

“We would like to remind the community that if they have any information about drugs, no matter what the type, please reach out to your local police or contact Crime Stoppers.”

By Tara CAMPBELL