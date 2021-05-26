Man charged and firearms, drugs and jewellery seized after pursuit in Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FIREARMS, drugs and jewellery have been seized after a man was arrested following a pursuit through the Port Stephens-Hunter region.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District saw a Toyota Hilux utility being driven along Government Road at Nelson Bay about 11.15pm on Saturday 22 May 2021, and directed the driver to stop due to him being wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police will allege the driver, a 38-year-old man, instead accelerated and a pursuit was initiated through the suburbs of Nelson Bay, Salt Ash and Medowie, reaching speeds of up to 130km/h.



Two police vehicles were allegedly struck by the utility in Ferodale Road, Medowie, which continued at low speed due to sustaining significant damage.

No police were injured.

About 11.50pm the driver left the ute on Federation Drive and ran into bushland.

Assistance was sought from the PolAir with the crew locating the man hiding in bushland a short time later.

He was arrested without further incident.

When the ute was searched police seized a homemade firearm, a starter pistol, methamphetamine, and jewellery believed to be stolen

He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station, where he was charged with three outstanding warrants including a conviction warrant, revocation of parole warrant and breach of corrective order.

He has been refused bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Sunday 23 May 2021.

Charges are pending relating to the pursuit and seizure of the firearms, drugs and jewellery.