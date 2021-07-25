Man charged with animal cruelty – Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A man has been charged after allegedly killing a cat in the states north.

Yesterday (Thursday 22 July 2021), police were notified about a social media post relating to the drowning of a stray cat in a garbage bin.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District commenced an investigation into the matter.

About 3.30pm that afternoon, officers attended a home in King Street, Coffs Harbour, and arrested a 70-year-old man.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with Torture, beat etc and cause death of animal.

The man has been granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday 16 August 2021.