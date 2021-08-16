Man dies after crash – Raymond

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A MAN has died following a single-vehicle crash in the state’s Hunter Region at the weekend.

About 5.10pm on Saturday 14 August 2021, emergency services were called to Port Stephens Road, near Kangaroo Street, at Raymond Terrace following reports of a crash.

Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended and identified that a Holden Barina had crashed into a fence after leaving the road.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the driver and sole occupant – a 69-year-old man – died at the scene.

A crime scene was established and an investigation commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.