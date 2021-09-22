Man dies after motorbike crash in Raymond Terrace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A MAN has died following a single vehicle motorbike crash in the Hunter Region on Saturday afternoon.

About 2.45pm on Saturday 18 September 2021, emergency services attended the intersection of Bailey Avenue and Sailors Way, Raymond Terrace regarding a crash involving an unregistered motorbike.

Police have been informed that the motorcycle collided with the curb where the 36-year-old male rider and a 6-year-old female passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.

The male died at the scene and the girl was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries.

The man was not wearing a helmet.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.