Man hospitalised after being hit by car on Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour

A MAN was hospitalised after he was hit by a vehicle north of Coffs Harbour on Saturday night.

About 9.20pm on Saturday 9 July 2022, emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Dirty Creek, following reports a man had been struck by a white Toyota Camry sedan travelling northbound.



The driver stopped to render assistance prior to police arrival.

A 40-year-old man was treated at the scene before being taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The driver – a 54-year-old man – was taken to Grafton Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone who may have dashcam footage from the Pacific Highway headed north from Coffs Harbour to Dirty Creek between 9pm and 9.30pm to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.