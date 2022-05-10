Man in 60s killed following fatal Stroud two-vehicle accident

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A MAN has died following a fatal two-vehicle crash in Stroud.

At approximately 12:50 PM on Wednesday 4 May 2022, emergency services were called to The Bucketts Way, Stroud, an estimated 200m north of Reidsdale Road, following reports that a Nissan X-Trail SUV and a truck had collided.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The driver of the SUV, a 63-year-old man was critically injured and died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 31-year-old man, was taken to Taree Base Hospital for mandatory testing.

Both directions of traffic on the road were closed for several hours and remained closed with a diversion via Johnson Creek Road put in place as officers from Port Stephens-Hunters Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As inquiries continue, police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Bucketts Way has been the scene for a number of fatal crashes, with the most recent occurrence in 2021 when a Ford Ranger left the road, trapping a woman in her 30s in the car who eventually died at the scene.

By Tara CAMPBELL