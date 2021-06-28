Manga Mania exhibition inspires Japanese collaborations with Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EMBASSY of Japan in Australia’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Mr Shutaro Omura visited Coffs Harbour for The National Cartoon Gallery’s Opening Night of Manga Mania on June 18 and spent the day learning more about Coffs Harbour as a visitor destination.

Mr Omura toured the Japanese Garden within the Botanic Gardens and afterwards spoke with high school students of St John Paul College on Hogbin Drive, who are studying Japanese.

My Omura told News Of The Area, “I was gratified to learn that the Japanese Garden constitutes an important attraction of the Botanical Garden which provides tranquillity and sense of pride to the people of Coffs Harbour.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Everything from tea house to wooden gates and stone lanterns reminded me of what Japanese gardens are like in Japan.

“I could also sense in many parts of the Garden friendship and goodwill between Coffs and Sasebo (Coffs Harbour sister city).

“Visitors would certainly appreciate the beauty and delicacy of Japanese gardens.

“Maintenance of Japanese gardens is always challenging in particular overseas because of the difference in climate and species of animals and birds living nearby.

“I was impressed by the dedicated work by gardeners and volunteers in the Japanese Garden in this regard.

“If I have a chance, I would like to come back to the Japanese Garden again to see further improvement.”

That evening Mr Omura opened Manga Mania at the National Cartoon Gallery which was transformed with Japanese flags, kites, ikebana and kimonos along with Taiko drumming by Kiyomi Calwell.

Manga Mania celebrates a unique partnership between the National Cartoon Gallery and the Japanese Embassy to exhibit and promote the winning entries from the 14th International Manga Awards.

“Each and every one of these manga on display are the creations of artists whose artistry and storytelling reflect that of their own country and culture through this unique Japanese medium.

“Over the course of this exhibition, I hope that these award-winning works encourage you to read manga and inspires those budding comic book artists out there to dive into the world of manga,” said Mr Omura.

Many young fans of Manga Art were also at the opening inspired to return for a series of workshops planned for the school holidays.

The Manga Mania exhibition runs at the National Cartoon Gallery until 15 August.

By Andrea FERRARI