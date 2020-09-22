Manning-Great Lakes Police take to the streets of Bulahdelah

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OFFICERS from the Manning-Great Lakes Police District were on the streets of Bulahdelah last Wednesday, engaging with the community and talking to locals about issues in the area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Sergeant Troy Kauter, Crime Prevention Officer, said the Police ran regular engagement days to best understand the needs of the community.

“We do these every several weeks, going out to smaller towns who don’t see as many police.

“We are with the Crime Prevention Unit, we are currently here with the Youth Officer, the Domestic Violence officer and Crime Prevention Officer.

“We speak to the community and we want to hear about any issues in the town. We engage local people, and it’s a great way to keep on top of what’s going on in town,” said Sgt. Kauter.

On their visit to Bulahdelah, the officers visited a range of local establishments and public areas.

“We regularly visit schools, businesses, licensed premises and other places where people gather.

“During the visit, our Youth Officer will deliver presentations at local schools, educating the young people about topics like cyber safety and stranger danger,” he said.

Police Week 2020 ran across the country from 12 to 19 September, while National Thank A Cop Day was celebrated on 19 September, an opportunity for community members to say thanks for the work that Police do in our communities.

By Doug CONNOR