Many Of Port Stephens Green Thumbs Belong To The Christmas Bush Garden Club

THE Christmas Bush Garden Club, like so many other groups in Port Stephens, had setbacks because of COVID with trips cancelled and the election of office bearers delayed until November.

“The upside was that members did get to spend more time in their gardens,” said Eileen Cook, the Club’s newly elected President.



Daphne Smith, the President of the Club for the past three years, recently handed over the reins to the new Committee after reporting on activities which included trips away to the Bath House Gardens at Oakhampton, Hunter Botanic Gardens, Gloucester Herb Garden and Permaculture Farm at Stroud.

A window of opportunity between COVID restrictions was taken for several members to open their gardens for other members to visit.

The Club is looking optimistically to the New Year and are keen to attract new women and men who love anything to do with gardening.

The Club meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 10am at the Nelson Bay Community Hall in Norburn Avenue.

The new Committee is busy mapping out the rest of the year to be full of interesting topics at meetings with trips away and local activities planned.

Unlike many Clubs in the area, there will be a regular monthly meeting in January followed by a picnic at Pearson Park with a side visit to see a member’s lovely courtyard garden.

If you have a green thumb or would like to explore beautiful gardens in the region the Christmas Bush Garden Club offers a wonderful opportunity to connect with others who share a love of gardens and gardening.

In February the Club celebrates its 40th birthday with plans well under way for a wonderful party with a special guest speaker and presentations.

For further details, please contact Sally Fitzgerald (Membership) on 0488 531 777 or Margaret Wilkinson (Secretary) on 49812881.

By Marian SAMPSON