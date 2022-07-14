Margaret Crawley named Coffs Harbour Show Legend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MARGARET Crawley, Vice President of the Coffs Harbour Show Society has been named Legend of the Show, nominated by President Christopher Pearson, a recipient himself.

The recognition is no surprise to those who know Margaret who works by the ethic of ‘just get on with it’; her personal motto as she presses on with good works, great works and generous work at the ripe age of 79.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

For almost ten years Margaret has brought to the Show Society an enthusiasm and vigour and many years of community service to her roles as Steward, Chief Steward for the Pavilion, and currently as Vice President.

“I have great admiration for the tenacity and resilience Margaret has shown since joining,” Christopher told News Of The Area.

“Margaret puts in her full effort, and this has been evident in both her role for a number of years as Chief Pavilion Stewart and Fundraising coordinator.

“Margaret is the BBQ lifeblood for the show and in the past three years has planned 50 separate fundraising events.

“She also shows great diligence as Vice President,” he said.

Margaret has several skills which she has demonstrated to the benefit of the Show.

“She saw the need for greater community awareness of the Show and to date has, through her running of 43 Bunnings BBQ’s, exposed many people to the Coffs Harbour Show.

“She has also significantly increased the income earning capacity of the Show Society by the net returns achieved from what at one stage were weekly BBQs.

“This additional money raising has allowed the Society to tap into a non-traditional source of income while not distracting from those funds traditionally raised by the Society.”

Margaret has also demonstrated personal determination by often sponsoring materials.

“This sponsorship has not only been at the BBQs but in practical areas such as supplies to aid judges etc in the Pavilion.

“Margaret has also secured sponsorship for areas of the Coffs Harbour Show both in the Pavilion and in entertainment,” said Christopher.

Margaret says she has learned so much by being involved in the Coffs Show Society.

“When you get involved with all the people who contribute to the Shows you find out so much about other industries and activities,” she told NOTA.

“In the Coffs Show we have the circus, the working dogs, the school competitions, the Women of Achievement (Showgirl) program, the horses, cattle, poultry and cat fanciers, the baking, crafts and vegetables…and lots more.

“It’s so diverse.

“I do it for the community.

“I love seeing the children at the Show with their families.

“We are planning on getting new entertainment for the older teenagers – there’s definitely a gap for entertaining that group,” she said.

“Margaret is dedicated, and her heart is well and truly embedded in the success of the Coffs Harbour Show,” said Christopher.

“What a legend.”

By Andrea FERRARI