Marine Rescue Port Stephens assist Distressed Vessel near Salamander Bay

ON Friday 8 July just before lunchtime, a seventeen-foot runabout with three people on board reported to the Marine Rescue Port Stephens Radio Base a problem with their engine and sought a tow back to the Soldiers Point boat ramp.

The Radio team gathered the distressed vessel’s location information and began making the necessary calls to other agencies.



Quickly after, a Volunteer Rescue Vessel crew was summoned to assist.

Rescue Vessel Port Stephens 31 headed down to the last known location near Boondaba Island and quickly realised that even with their anchor deployed, the Distressed Vessel had drifted on the tide and strong wind.

The Vessel had drifted approximately four kilometres across the Bay and into Salamander Bay near Joe Redman Reserve.

Working quickly, Marine Rescue got Vessel under tow and headed for the safety of the boat ramp.

After leaving the Vessel at the ramp, the Marine Rescue crew discovered that the vessel was actually out on a presale demonstration cruise when it broke down.

“Again, another example of the professionalism and training of Marine Rescue Volunteers who make a real difference to the safety of our boating community,” a representative from Marine Rescue Port Stephens said.

By Tara CAMPBELL